Mozzarella in carrozza
Mozzarella in carrozza is a smart way to upcycle stale bread and old mozzarella.
Mozzarella in carrozza is one of the dishes that better represents for me the ’80s and my childhood, the special dinner that mum would allow us once a month, crisp on the outside with a heart of melting mozzarella. You were supposed to eat it while still hot, so hot that it would burn your fingers and tongue… though it was impossible to wait.
RECIPE - Mozzarella in Carrozza With Anchovies
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Letters from Tuscanyto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.