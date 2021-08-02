Mozzarella in carrozza is one of the dishes that better represents for me the ’80s and my childhood, the special dinner that mum would allow us once a month, crisp on the outside with a heart of melting mozzarella. You were supposed to eat it while still hot, so hot that it would burn your fingers and tongue… though it was impossible to wait.

RECIPE - Mozzarella in Carrozza With Anchovies