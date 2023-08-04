This newsletter is a reader-supported publication. We’re trying to keep things as free as possible, but i f you enjoy what I write and want access to exclusive weekly recipes, and if you are at a point in your life to support our newsletter, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!

Subscribe or update your subscription

Thank you for your enthusiasm for the comeback of our cook-along!

We will meet THIS SUNDAY, August 6th at 9.30 pm CET - 3.30 pm EDT - 12.30 pm PDT.

We will be making pappa al pomodoro, my favourite comfort food, a quintessential recipe of the Tuscan Cucina Povera. You’ll need simple ingredients, most of them can be already in your pantry: stale bread, tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, tomato paste, and fresh basil. Combine them together and let the magic happen.

We will be following the recipe from Cucina Povera. If you already have the book, you can find the recipe on page 239.

As always, it will be a moment when we cook together, but you can join just to have a chat, or a laugh, ask questions, share stories, or simply listen while having a good cup of tea (or wine, according to where you are!)

This is an event designed for those who subscribed to Letters from Tuscany: we’re slowly building friendships, shared memories, and we’re definitely having lots of fun!

PLEASE LET ME KNOW IN THE COMMENTS IF YOU WILL BE THERE, SO I’LL BE WAITING FOR YOU!

(If you are a paid subscriber, you can find the link to join the Cook Along and Live talk behind the paywall.)