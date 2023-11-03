Ciao, as I announced in the previous newsletter (did you miss it? You can still read it here, it’s chock-full of interesting links and recipes!), on Sunday we will meet for a new cook-along and live talk. If you are new to Letters from Tuscany, our monthly cook-along is a moment when we cook together, but you can join just to have a chat, or a laugh, ask questions, share stories, or simply listen while having a good cup of tea (or wine, according to which time zone you are in!)

You cast your vote: we’ll be making homemade cavatelli and cooking them with beans in a comforting bowl of pasta e fagioli. Cavatelli are the easiest and most satisfying pasta you can imagine: just semolina flour and water! no pasta machine is needed! They are relaxing and fun!

We will meet SUNDAY, November 5th at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST.

Cavatelli with beans—comfort in a bowl

For the pasta e fagioli, we will be following the recipe from Cucina Povera. If you already have the book, you can find the recipe on page 185.

Pasta and beans, pasta and chickpeas, pasta and lentils: the Italian cucina povera has always relied upon these well-balanced, filling one-pot dishes made with simple, pantry staple ingredients that, when combined, give more than the sum of their parts.

This is an event designed for those who subscribed to Letters from Tuscany: we’re slowly building friendships and shared memories and having lots of fun!

