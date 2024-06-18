There’s a place where I like to hang out with our friends when we are in Florence in the summer. It’s along the Arno river, a few kilometers from the city center, in an area which is completely out of the touristic routes. Long wooden bierkeller tables, hanging fairy lights, a fresh breeze coming from the river, a child playground, a menu that ranges from grilled meat to potato tortelli—with the odd chicken curry, hummus and roasted tomatoes, or fish carpaccio thrown in for good measure—, and wedges of cold watermelon to end the meal.

Also, you do not need to book, unless Italy is playing in the European Soccer Championship, when each and every table is occupied by the Italy team supporters enjoying the match broadcasted on a giant screen along with grilled sausages and a tall glass of beer. It couldn’t get more Italian than this.

This place, and other similar places, truly Italian and out of the touristic routes, is what we will be talking about this Sunday with my friends and colleagues

and

in an online live chat.

We have planned a live talk all about the Italian summer, how to enjoy it, and how to survive the merciless summer heat in our three regions—Tuscany, Apulia, and Liguria—to truly enjoy your time there.

This month’s Live Event is… Italian Conversations

We will meet on Zoom SUNDAY, June 23rd at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

(A recording of our talk will be available for paying subscribers on Monday)

Stay tuned for more Italian Conversations over the summer, with friends from other areas of Italy!

We will give you our best tips on

how to visit Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia in the summer;

what to eat in our regions for breakfast, lunch and dinner, following seasonality and hyper local traditions;

our favorite spots (think about quaint villages, beaches, museums, landmarks…)

a one-day tourist itinerary in Florence, Bari, and Genoa under a merciless summer heat.

We will also be happy to answer any questions you have regarding Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia during the live talk.

In the meantime, if you have questions or themes you would like us to address, let me know in the comments and I will make sure to include that during the live talk.

