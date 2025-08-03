Letters from Tuscany

Letters from Tuscany

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mao Zhou's avatar
Mao Zhou
2dEdited

🥹Sounds like such a lovely member of your family.

I wish English had words to express how tragic and beautiful.

Reminds me of Odysseus seeing his faithful dog Argos for the last time.

And Homer said:

“You should have seen dear Argos bold and young,  

swift as a stag, and as a lion strong!  

Now time has sapped him, with his master lost 

and many years on stormy oceans tossed.”

When these lovely angels pass they take a part of our heart with them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Weiller's avatar
Susan Weiller
2d

I am so sorry to hear about Noa, especially so soon after your Nonna passed away. I hope they are both cuddling together now.

Ken and I send you hugs at this difficult time, and I am making a donation to our local animal shelter in Noa’s name. May she live on in your hearts forever.💔🌈🐾

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
73 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Giulia Scarpaleggia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture