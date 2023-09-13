Simple as you can imagine reading the recipe title, these peaches give their best the day after, when they get translucent and boozed up with the wine.

These peaches are dangerously good. It’s the ideal after-dinner dessert in summer when you don’t want to burden a perfect meal with a heavy dessert. You can enjoy the ripe peach slices along with their boozy orange-flamed syrup, they are so easy to eat. Definitely too easy to eat. They’ve become my go-to dessert for the summer, especially when you run out of time to make a proper cake. We brought them to a barbecue with friends and they were a hit!

’s recipe from Delancey peaches are soaked in white (or rosé) wine, traditionally, in Italian households, ripe peaches would be sliced and plunged directly in a tumbler of red wine at the end of the meal. It is a quick, fuss-free, no-frill idea to end your dinner with a sweet note. You can picture this scene: a bowl of perfectly ripe peaches, an inch of leftover, robust red wine, a red checkered tablecloth, a door opened into the dark countryside or a lively back road where old people are already gathering their plastic chairs for an after-dinner chat.

It has all the elements of a picture-perfect scene, and I am so grateful to have had the chance to live some of this romantic, bygone atmosphere.

