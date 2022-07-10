Having part of my family in Puglia, I have always spent my summer vacations after the end of school at the seaside in Porto Cesareo. In my mind, when I think about the sea, I think of the sea in Porto Cesareo. Since it is almost a 10-hour drive from Florence, there have always been few occasions to go there. The crystal blue sea, the kind that would make the best exotic islands envious, has always been a good reason.

Porto Cesareo for me is:

walk barefoot to the beach

a slice of fresh watermelon, dripping on your chin

Leccese coffee (espresso, ice cubes, and almond syrup)

taralli, pasticciotti e rustici (they are all goodies from Salento)

lunches in the dim-light, spying on those passing by in the street through half-open shutters

the morning routine: walk to the village to buy bread, newspaper, vegetables, and fresh fish

the food market on Thursdays

the afternoon nap after lunch

the afternoon silence, interrupted only by the cicadas singing outside in the hot sunshine

taking a swim in the morning and in the evening just before sunset

a quick dinner, perhaps with leftovers from lunch, but mostly with friselle and tomatoes, mozzarella, or a rosetta bun with mortadella

the evening routine: a quick dinner, and a walk downtown among the candy, souvenir, and trinket stalls

If you think about the sea, where are you imagining yourself? Let me know in the comments.

