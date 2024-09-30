Ciao, dear friends,

the weather has cooled down over the past week, and I’ve slowly been easing back into my habit of (almost) daily walks in the late afternoon, bathed in the golden hues of autumn.

These walks are such a boost of energy and creativity—for both my writing and my time in the kitchen. I find myself inspired by the changing light, shifting moods, and evolving cravings. And there’s truly nothing like bringing the warmth of traditional Italian cooking into your home after a brisk walk.

Recipe testing for cookbook #7 is—finally!—happily shifting toward cozy, comforting dishes now that all the summer recipes have been tested, perfected, and captured in that unmistakable Tuscan summer light. While I’m thrilled with how we’re bringing this new book into life—the ingredients, the style, the flavors and seasonality of each recipe, the cooperation with a brilliant recipe tester such as Sheela Prakash—I still hold Cucina Povera close to my heart. I use it in every cooking class, and many of its recipes are part of my family’s cooking repertoire.

Today I’m thrilled to share some exciting news: if you are based in the US, for a limited time, you can get our cookbook, Cucina Povera, at an incredible 54% discount on Amazon.com – for just $16!

Cucina Povera is more than just a collection of recipes: it’s a story of heritage, resilience, and the beauty of simple, seasonal ingredients from across Italy. In this book, I invite you into my kitchen, inspired by my grandmother and the many unsung heroes of Italy who taught me that cooking is an act of love. It’s about making the most of what you have and finding joy in every meal shared, from the Alps to the sunny coasts of Southern Italy.

An Autumn Menu from Cucina Povera 🍂

To celebrate this special offer, I thought it would be the perfect moment to craft an autumn menu straight from the pages of Cucina Povera. Imagine cozy evenings, warm lights, and a feast that brings together family and friends—simple, uncomplicated food, something that warms up your soul.

Before diving into today’s autumn-inspired menu, I wanted to give you a heads-up about one of the latest episodes of Untold Italy: Episode #242: Tastes of Tuscany in the Fall. In this episode I chatted with the most gracious host, Katy Clarke, to explore Tuscany's vibrant autumn traditions, from the art of making grape focaccia and chestnut treats to the significance of freshly pressed olive oil.

🎧 Listen to the episode here.

Erbazzone reggiano. This is a photo that didn’t end in Cucina Povera. Let’s give it 15 minutes of fame.

Antipasto: Erbazzone Reggiano, Savory Swiss Chard and Parmigiano-Reggiano Pie (Page 83)

Begin your meal with Erbazzone Reggiano, a savory pie filled with chard, onions, garlic, and a generous helping of grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Erbazzone reggiano is usually served a starter, along with a salumi and cheese board, but it can also be served as a main course or a midmorning snack.

My friend Valeria, who lives near Reggio Emilia, has a piece of erbazzone for breakfast, along with a cappuccino, every single day. When we visit her I just follow suit—I absolutely love the combination of flavors.

Chestnut Flour Maltagliati with Porcini Sauce. Excerpted from Cucina Povera by Giulia Scarpaleggia (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2023. Photographs by Tommaso Galli

Primo Piatto: Chestnut Flour Maltagliati with Porcini Sauce (Page 219)

Autumn is the season of chestnuts, and nothing encapsulates their rustic charm quite like these silky chestnut flour maltagliati. Tossed in a rich porcini mushroom and sausage sauce, this primo offers earthy comfort—ideal for a crisp fall evening.

And if you don’t feel like making fresh pasta, just substitute the maltagliati with a packet of dry rigatoni, and enjoy the seasonal sauce.

Stracotto di Manzo. Excerpted from Cucina Povera by Giulia Scarpaleggia (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2023. Photographs by Tommaso Galli

Secondo Piatto: Stracotto di Manzo, Florentine Beef Stew (Page 70)

Slow-cooked until tender, this Florentine beef stew is bursting with flavors of tomato, rosemary, and red wine. It’s exactly the kind of hearty main course that warms your soul, reminiscent of those long Italian dinners that stretch late into the night.

“Lo stracotto di vitella per condire la minestra di maccheroni o per fare un risotto col sugo è d’uso comune nelle famiglie della borghesia fiorentina; la cosa non è mal pensata se si considera che esso in tal modo serve a doppio scopo, cioè di minestra e di companatico.” - Artusi, Pellegrino. La Scienza in cucina e l’Arte di mangiar bene.

Pellegrino Artusi, one of the fathers of Italian cuisine, in his 1891 cookbook, says that the tomato gravy of the beef stracotto is commonly used among the families of the Florentine bourgeoisie to dress macaroni or to make a risotto. He perfectly illustrates the double purpose of this dish, which can be served as a main (companatico, that is every food eaten along with bread) and as a minestra (here indicating the Italian primo, the first course).

Similar preparations are known in Italy with different names, influenced by regional peculiarities and family traditions. Brasato, stracotto, stufato, umido, spezzatino… what they all have in common is a tough piece of meat that requires a long braising to soften up.

Torta di Zucca Gialla. Excerpted from Cucina Povera by Giulia Scarpaleggia (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2023. Photographs by Tommaso Galli

Dolce: Torta di zucca gialla - Pumpkin Tart (Page 281)

When Fall comes, big rust pumpkins and honey butternut squashes dot the vegetable gardens and tumble from market crates. Pumpkin is one of those vegetables that put to the test the inventiveness and creativity of home cooks and bakers at the peak of its production. It lends creaminess to risotto or, fried into slices, turns a frittata into a filling meal. It could also be carved to create a morte secca, a scary face lit in the night before Ognissanti, All Saints Day, on the 1st of November. That was also the time to make pumpkin pie.

Even Pellegrino Artusi, in its book, has a recipe for torta di zucca gialla, Italy’s version of the American pumpkin pie. With its creamy filling and subtle sweetness, this tart captures the essence of the harvest season, providing a delightful end to your Italian-inspired feast.

A Taste of Italy at Your Fingertips

If you’ve ever dreamed of learning the art of simple, soul-warming Italian cooking, now is the perfect time to get your hands on Cucina Povera. With over 100 recipes and stories that celebrate the traditions of the Italian food traditions, this book will guide you in making the most of humble ingredients and creating meals that foster connection around the table.

With the holiday season fast approaching, why not take advantage of this amazing discount to get a head start on your holiday gifts?

Imagine the joy of giving your friends or family members a piece of Italy this Christmas—Cucina Povera is the perfect present for any food lover, filled with authentic recipes and heartwarming stories from all over Italy.

Cooking from Cucina Povera means embracing creativity, reducing waste, and savoring the present moment. It’s about honoring the past while feeding your loved ones today. You’ll learn to make dishes that capture the flavor and spirit of Italy, no matter where you are.

Hurry—this deal won’t last forever, and I’d love for you to explore these recipes as the leaves begin to turn and the air grows crisp.

Join the Conversation

I’d love to know—what’s your favorite way to celebrate autumn in the kitchen? Do you have a special dish that brings your family together when the days get shorter? Try out the recipes from my suggested menu, and let me know how they turn out. Share your thoughts, photos, or even your own take on these Italian classics by replying here or leaving a comment here.

BONUS RECIPE - Schiacciata all’olio. Olive Oil Focaccia

The universe of focaccia is diverse and multifaceted, it changes from region to region, from bakery to bakery. It can be modified to accommodate the seasons, local produce, and your favorite flavors. It can be thin and crisp, or soft with puddles of olive oil, or chewy and sprinkled with coarse sea salt. It can be served plain, on its own, or split and stuffed with thinly sliced mortadella. In the South, it comes studded with cherry tomatoes or black olives, or topped with crumbled boiled potatoes or sweet stewed onions.

The recipe I’m sharing here is the olive oil focaccia I grew up with, known as schiacciata in Tuscany.

Focaccia is one of the simplest Italian street foods to grab in a local bakery and eat on the go. It’s a perfect snack to tuck into your backpack for school or to take along with a book for a seaside trip. Leftovers are great for breakfast too. This recipe, like most doughs made with a pre-ferment, requires a bit of planning, but it’s easy and forgiving: just allow plenty of time for the dough to rise. Instead of a biga, this recipe uses a poolish, a high-hydrated pre-fermented dough, for a fragrant dough and a soft, aerated crumb.