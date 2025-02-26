Welcome to the second installment of our new column, A year in a Tuscan cooking school. Every month, I take you behind the scenes of my cooking school, offering a glimpse of the beauty and rhythms of life here in Tuscany. I share the treasures I find at the local market, the unforgettable stories of the people I meet during classes, and recipes inspired by the freshest seasonal ingredients.

This column is more than a monthly update—it has the breath, time, and space of a cookbook. Each story and recipe unfolds at its own pace, allowing me to dig deeper into the essence of Tuscan cuisine, culture, and the rhythms of the seasons.

Read the first episode on January here.

February walk and Livia’s Carnival joy, dressed like her favorite superhero, Spiderman

FEBRUARY

February arrived with the unmistakable taste of winter—fog, fried Carnival treats, and slow moments shared with friends. It also brought the first cooking class of the year, adding a touch of fun and good food to an otherwise quiet month.

Early cooking classes are like swallows: they announce the arrival of the good season. And even though one swallow doesn’t make a summer, it still signals that something is shifting—that soon, my kitchen will once again be filled with people.

A February Cooking Class

The first cooking class of the year: all about bitterness