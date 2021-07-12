It is a brief newsletter today as we’re still trying to get back to our routine after the holidays in Salento - and I’ll tell you more about our findings next week! I have so many recipes to write for our cookbook, and I’m so in love with each one of them… but I really wanted to share with you this recipe, simple but so packed with Mediterranean flavours, a swordfish main course from Sicily.

First shallow fry some floured swordfish slices, then cook them in a punchy tomato sauce, and serve them with plenty of crusty bread to mop the sauce… and wait for me, I’ll be back soon with more recipes and interesting links for you.

Pescespada alla Siciliana