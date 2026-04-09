📷 Tommaso Galli | @tommyonweb

It took me longer than expected, not only to develop this recipe and feel happy with the result, but also to write this newsletter. From my extremely privileged position, I find myself easily distracted these days, constantly checking the news, feeling exhausted and depleted from constant overthinking.

Then I remind myself that I first baked this brioche at a time when I was feeling optimistic, just as spring had arrived. It was a warm, sunny day, and the first swallows were scouting the sky. It was the promise of spring that made this brioche feel so timely and perfect, infused with orange blossom water and candied orange peel.

I had it for breakfast on the first day, on its own, breathing in its inebriating aroma. I had it with dark chocolate, spread with bitter orange marmalade and with strawberry jam. I sliced it and toasted it when it was eight days old, and kept eating it until the very last slice.

This is a keeper: a dairy free, almost vegan brioche (there are just two tablespoons of honey, which can easily be swapped for agave or maple syrup), made with extra virgin olive oil and oat milk.

Bake it and make it yours, add it to your cooking repertoire, celebrate the weekend with a warm slice, eaten in the silence of your kitchen while still waking up, or toast it on an early Monday morning to begin the week on the right note, along with a dark coffee.

Before the recipe, a small moment of book-related self-promotion… it’s out on April 14th! You have time to preorder it!

A little note from Tommaso I’m very happy to have been shortlisted for the World Food Photography Awards 2026 Food Photo Award, in the unearthed® Food for Sale category, alongside so many talented photographers. A white truck, pine trees, and a summer morning in southern Italy. This photo was taken in Porto Cesareo (Lecce), at a farmers’ market that doesn’t try to be perfect, just real. Crates of just-picked vegetables, people lingering, conversations blending into the heat of late June. An everyday ritual. The kind of place where food still belongs to people, not to aesthetics. This photo is also included in Vegetables the Italian Way. I shot this image back in 2021, knowing I wanted it to be part of a future book.

Upcoming live events

Sunday, April 12th , 9:00 pm CEST | 8:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm EDT | 12:00 pm PDT. A live cook-along on Substack with Domenica Marchetti. We’ll cook two recipes from our upcoming cookbooks. More details soon! — save the date and join us here. Open to everyone!

Friday, April 17th , 9:00 pm CEST | 8:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm EDT | 12:00 pm PDT, let’s celebrate the launch of Vegetables the Italian Way with my friends and colleagues Flavia Giordano and Enrica Monzani. Join our party live on Substack here.

Sunday, April 26th, 9:00 pm CEST | 8:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm EDT | 12:00 pm PDT. MONTHLY COOK-ALONG. Recipes soon, in the meantime save the date! For paid-subscribers only.

A recipe from the preserve chapter of our upcoming cookbook. 📷 Tommaso Galli | @tommyonweb

Vegetable the Italian Way virtual book tour

Read on to have a little taste of what our book is about…

P.S. Vegetables the Italian Way is still available for preorder.

To say thank you for your support, I’ve put together a few exclusive bonuses:

An exclusive invitation to a live virtual cooking class + Q&A in May. I’ll cook a few of my favorite recipes from the book and answer your questions.

Instant access to an early spring recipe from the book — something you can start cooking right away.

A one-month paid subscription to Letters from Tuscany, so we can continue this conversation beyond the pages.

You’ll find all the details on how to redeem your bonus recipe and enroll in the masterclass here: https://bit.ly/vegetables-italian

📷 Tommaso Galli | @tommyonweb

RECIPE - Spring dairy-free brioche

I tested this recipe three times over ten days. I had a clear idea in mind, and worked through three trials to recreate my ideal spring brioche — something I’ll be baking weekly for breakfast, likely changing the aromas and shapes with the seasons.

So I want to begin with a heartfelt thank you, as your subscriptions made this brioche possible.

It all started with my recipe for pan di ramerino, a soft, sticky bun studded with raisins and redolent of rosemary.

It was traditionally made and eaten only during Holy Week, in the days leading up to Easter. Today, you can find pan di ramerino in many Florentine bakeries throughout the year (I love the one baked at S.Forno), but years ago it was sold only on Holy Thursday, when it was bought and taken to church to be blessed.

📷 Tommaso Galli | @tommyonweb

Its very appearance — a soft bun marked with a cross — recalls this tradition. Whether to bless the bread or to help the dough rise, whether an act of faith or superstition, this is the shape that has been passed down from generation to generation.

So I began with pan di ramerino, and turned it into a soft, dairy-free brioche scented with orange blossom water and candied orange peel, two aromas I closely associate with Easter and spring, as they are typical of pastiera.

To make it softer, I incorporated a portion of dough prepared using the Tangzhong method, where part of the flour is cooked into a roux with some of the liquid (water or, in this case, oat milk). It makes the dough softer, and helps it stay light and moist for longer (within 10 days of baking, I was still enjoying this brioche — slightly drier, but perfect after a quick toast).

For the aromatic paste, I blended some of my candied orange peels with orange blossom water and honey. If you would like to make this brioche vegan, substitute the honey with agave or maple syrup.

Read here why I wanted to make this dairy free: What it means to go dairy free for an Italian (that would be me)