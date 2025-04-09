First of all, thank you ever so much for the incredible feedback on my latest newsletter, On Italian food and identity. Who gets to tell the story?

I’m still working my way through all your comments and emails—each and every one of them—and I promise I’ll reply to everyone. I’ve been absolutely delighted by the thoughtful conversation that unfolded beneath the post, and by all the different perspectives you shared. This is precisely why I felt compelled to write it: for those of you who said you felt seen, and for those who gently reminded me that it could be even more complicated than that. Thank you, truly.

And now, first let me share the details of our upcoming online events. Pop them in your diary! Then, we’ll dive into an Easter dessert I created just for you, one that truly surprised me with its jiggly texture, delicate seasonal flavor, and wonderfully simple process.

📅 Mark your calendar for the next online events!

Sunday, April 13th | 9:00 pm CET | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST - An Easter zuccotto, filled with strawberry biancomangiare.

Wednesday, April 16th | 9:00 pm CET | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST - a live talk here on Substack with Flavia Giordano and Enrica Monzani about Puglia, A cooking journey through a land and its unique ingredients , Flavia’s beautiful new book. Read more about her book here . (You’ll receive a remainder soon)

here Sunday, May 18th | 9:00 pm CET | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST - All About Anchovies! From antipasti to pasta dishes, we’ll dive deep into this salty treasure of the Italian pantry.

Sunday, June 15th | 9:00 pm CET | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST - Theme TBA – stay tuned!

I’d love to hear your ideas for future cook-alongs. Are there particular recipes you’d like me to demonstrate? Ingredients that always leave you wondering how best to use them? Or maybe traditions or techniques you’ve always wanted to try but never quite knew where to start? Pop your thoughts in the comments, I’m here to help bring a little more Italian magic into your kitchen.

Sunday Cook-Along: zuccotto with strawberry biancomangiare

Join me this Sunday, April 13th, at 9:00 PM CEST | 3:00 PM EDT | 12:00 PM PDT for a special cook-along exclusively for paid subscribers, where we’ll prepare a festive Easter dessert together. On the menu: a show-stopping zuccotto filled with a delicate almond biancomangiare and fresh strawberries.

Can’t make it live? Don’t worry, a recording of the class will be available to all paid subscribers afterwards. You’ll find it right here on Substack, as part of our growing archive of video recipes, perfect for revisiting your technique for making orecchiette, tortelli, tagliatelle, ricotta gnocchi, risotto, and more.

Will you be joining us? Let me know in the comments. I’d love to see you there!

(All the recipes, ingredient lists, the Cook-Along Working Sheet, and the link to join the session are available exclusively for paid subscribers, just behind the paywall.)

Now you might be wondering— what exactly is a zuccotto? And for that matter, what is a biancomangiare? I hear you.

Let’s start with zuccotto: a traditional semifreddo from Florence, it’s an absolute showstopper. Picture a sponge cake dome, brushed crimson with alchermes—a vibrant, aromatic Tuscan liqueur—and filled with a creamy mix of ricotta, whipped cream, chocolate, and candied orange and citron peel. It’s old-fashioned in the best possible way: elegant, indulgent, and utterly Tuscan. No wonder it remains one of our region’s most cherished desserts.

You can read more about zuccotto—its fascinating, slightly legendary origins, the ingredients, and the full recipe—right here.

Biancomangiare, on the other hand, is a traditional Sicilian dessert with the shortest of ingredient lists, and one you can easily customize to suit the season or your own tastes. At its heart, it’s an elegant almond milk pudding, gently flavored with orange blossom water, lemon peel, or rosewater, and thickened with corn starch. Naturally gluten-free and vegan, it’s as simple as it is refined.

You can read more about the long history of biancomangiare, a refined delicacy that, by the late 14th century, graced the banquets of European nobility, right here.

Today’s recipe is a playful twist on the classic Tuscan zuccotto , with a nod to Sicily in its filling.

Rather than the traditional mix of ricotta and cream, I’ve opted for an almond biancomangiare, so it’s entirely dairy-free. Hurrah! Just like the original zuccotto, half remains a pristine white—though here it’s dotted with strawberries for a seasonal touch and a delightful terrazzo effect—while the other half is enriched with cocoa powder for contrast.

Serve it proudly, gently jiggling on the plate, crowned with edible flowers or a halo of strawberries, and prepare yourself for the awestruck gazes of your guests.

