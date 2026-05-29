But how can a banana bread help you find your way back to inspiration?

What happens when you feel you have nothing left to say? When inspiration fades until it almost disappears?

I have been writing this newsletter almost every week for the past five and a half years. I have kept a blog (do you know I have a blog, don’t you?) for more than seventeen years, and so far I have written seven cookbooks, the latest of which, Vegetables the Italian Way, came out just a month ago. In these past few weeks, I have felt the weight of a cooking class season that has just begun, which I have been trying to fit around other projects, work deadlines, seasonal bugs, the promotion of a newly published book, family commitments, and big steps for us as a couple and as a family.

Over the past few months, I have felt a deep tiredness, and it has also shown up as a lack of that creative drive that usually guides my work.

Then, just the other day, I came across a thought by Suleika Jaouad here on Substack. I recognized myself immediately in those words

When inspiration is missing, I return to gestures, to books, to the soil, to walks, to beloved recipes. And from there, something begins again.

My strategy is to step back for a while, and then return to that place, in front of that blank page. Because in the end, what makes the difference is showing up, day after day.

Our living room windows, ready for summer

Here is what works for me when I need to breathe new life into inspiration.

Reading a book that inspired me in the past

This almost always works. I walk over to the bookshelf, let my eyes wander over the cookbooks, the memoirs, the essays, and the books by my favourite food writers, and then I pick up the one that calls to me. There is always one that seems to lean out from the shelf. The choice is often instinctive, almost visceral.

Every time, it feels like reopening a conversation that had been left unfinished. Some books have this ability to reach out to you across time and space, and even if they were written more than fifty years ago, they still carry an urgency that makes them feel entirely alive.

I love rediscovering the sentences I had underlined, the notes in the margins, the exclamation marks placed next to thoughts I had only vaguely formed in my mind, but that the author had managed to put into words, making them finally clear to me.

Sometimes, an intimacy begins to form in that conversation, making you feel close not only to the author, but also to the version of yourself who read that book years before. Rereading these books is one of life’s small pleasures.

Studying

When inspiration is truly missing, when I feel uncertain and it seems I need to find a new path — in this work, you constantly have to recalibrate your course — I go back to the basics.

Studying means trying to fill all those gaps I feel I still have, perhaps because I more or less invented a job for myself that did not exist when I was at university, bringing together a handful of skills and a great deal of curiosity.

At first, I thought it was impostor syndrome — never feeling ready or prepared enough — but now I realize it is more about going back to the source of the passion that brought me here, in the very books that taught me a craft: how to write, how to cook, or how to take better photographs.

I often return to Will Write for Food by Dianne Jacob, my first textbook as a food writer; Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott; On Writing by Stephen King; and On Writing Well by William Zinsser, a book from 1976 (!!!) that still has so much to say.

Then there are days when I simply want to understand creativity a little better — I firmly believe that writing about food is both a craft and a creative practice — and so I return to Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert. By the way, I cannot wait for Emma Gannon’s new book, A Creative Compass: Finding Your Way to a Creative Life, to come out. It will be my holiday reading.

Our garden at dusk

Getting my hands dirty

Anything counts, whether it is painting with watercolours or gardening: transplanting the dahlias and zinnias that have finally sprouted into the flower beds, or pulling weeds.

At the end of the day, as I water the flowers in the garden at dusk, the laundry hanging on the terrace and the little garden lights around the house casting a warm glow, I look at my fingernails, blackened with soil, and smile. For an hour, I have quieted the intrusive, repetitive thoughts, and given the still-tender ideas a chance to rise to the surface.

Many of them will have vanished by the time I get back inside, but a few will remain, and find their place in my notebook. Who knows, perhaps one of them will become a new newsletter.

My first summer walk

Walking

Especially in the late afternoon, listening to a podcast, to music, or simply to the sounds of nature. At that hour, you begin to hear an excited rustling in the hedges along the road and in the undergrowth. At last, the countryside is cool enough, quiet enough: roe deer, hares, and pheasants can come out in search of food.

If I walk quietly, our eyes often meet from a distance, in one long suspended moment when I hold my breath, and I can feel all the beauty and power of wild, untamed nature.

Feeling infinitely small, part of a larger world that carries on peacefully without me and without all my self-sabotaging thoughts, often helps me reconnect with that creative part of myself that tends to lie dormant when I am too connected.

Cooking just for pleasure

It is precisely when I am most tired, when cooking classes follow one after another — and this year, with an international situation that is far from reassuring for tourism, I truly am not complaining — and our dinners consist mostly of leftovers, that I miss cooking just for pleasure the most: without an obligation, without an end goal. More often than not, what I miss is not so much the time, but the mental space.

Even though I spend a good part of my working days cooking, I still treasure those moments when I can close myself in the kitchen, open the fridge, see what is there, and try to concoct something from what I have. Or, even better, open a cookbook and follow, step by step, a recipe by an author I admire, someone I know will not let me down.

Just like with Domenica Marchetti’s alchermes tozzetti, which a few weeks ago reminded me that baking cookies means creating something to enjoy over several days: a delayed, prolonged pleasure, something fun, at times even frivolous. Certainly a pleasure, not a duty.

One thing that often helps me rekindle my inspiration is returning to an old recipe I once loved, one whose flavour I still remember, along with the way I felt the first time I made it. Then I make it again, changing something along the way, so that the new version can reflect both how my cooking has evolved over the years, and how I have changed, too. I did this with a carrot cake when Livia was born, for example.

Just like picking up a book I read years ago, returning to an old recipe feels like reopening a conversation with a past version of myself, and drawing again from something that had once sparked my imagination.

And what about you? What do you do when inspiration seems to have gone quiet? Do you return to a book, a walk, a recipe you once loved, or something simple you can do with your hands? Tell me in the comments—I’d love for this letter to continue with your voices, too.

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Home

And so, in these days, between one cooking class and the next, between strep throat and yet another appointment with the notary, I pulled a few books from the shelves that I had not opened in a while, including The Gastronomical Me by M.F.K. Fisher, perhaps influenced by the fact that it is Katherine May’s book club pick for this month. I went out walking at the end of the day listening to Janis Joplin and Joni Mitchell. I pulled weeds, transplanted flowers, and in the end sat down to write, jotting down everything that had led me back to my desk.

Incidentally, this Saturday, May 30, marks the beginning of the ninth edition of 1000 Words of Summer, a project by Jami Attenberg that invites a wide community of writers to write 1,000 words a day, together, for two weeks. I am a little scared — will I be able to make space for it? — and at the same time so eager to begin, curious to see where it will take me.

These past few days, as I have been trying to replenish my creative well, have also given me something tangible. Edible, even.

With a few dark, very ripe bananas that needed to be used as soon as possible, last weekend I dusted off Molly Wizenberg’s banana bread recipe, from her first book, A Homemade Life (2009), which remains, to this day, one of my favourite food memoirs.

The banana bread I made when friends came over for lunch

RECIPE — Banana bread with extra virgin olive oil, chocolate, and walnuts

I returned to this recipe last Sunday, when we had friends over for lunch. I wanted to bake something very simple, the kind of cake that, if there were any leftovers, could easily become breakfast for the week.

Even though banana bread will forever carry a hint of 2020 about it, I have been in love with it since May 2012, when I first made this recipe from Molly Wizenberg’s book. It was her words that convinced me. She really does have a rare gift with words: she once made me feel the urgent need to cook a braised pork shoulder, or a pitcher of boozy eggnog, while I was reading her book on a sun-drenched beach in Salento in August.

Of this banana bread, she writes that “it’s the kind of thing that begs to be cut into big, melty slices while the loaf is still hot”, and really, that says it all. And so I did.