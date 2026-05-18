This year, May arrived quietly, after weeks in which we tried to keep everything in a precarious balance: cooking classes, the promotion of Vegetables the Italian Way, a few other lovely work projects that involved a lot of pulses and a trip near Verona, and, of course, our family life. I did not always succeed in keeping the balance. Often, at the end of the day, I found myself staring rather dejectedly at the list of things still left to do, the mess around me and inside me certainly not helping. But there was one thing that, as it does every year, kept me grounded to the here and now: elderflower.

May is the month of elderflowers, when their blossoms call to me from the edges of country roads, from the ditches, and even from the motorway slip road. Have you ever noticed how much elderflower and acacia grow right along the busiest roads? They stand there, reminding you that yes, you may be rushing somewhere, but they are blooming right here and right now, their season so fleeting that you really should make the most of it. Everything else can wait.

So one afternoon, after yet another thunderstorm, I made up my mind: today we’re all going elderflower picking. Livia, are you ready for an adventure? Elderflowers should really be picked early in the morning, when they are still heavy with pollen, and above all when they are dry. But I had a strong feeling that it was now or never, along with an urge I no longer wanted to hold back: to begin my yearly ritual of making elderflower rice vinegar, my favourite dressing for every summer salad.

Our adventure picking elderflowers

And so, once Livia was back from kindergarten, we all piled into the car—Teo included—because I had decided that our adventure would take place a few kilometres from home, along the Elsa river. It is an easy walk, through fallow fields and small oak woods, not far from the Via Francigena, the ancient pilgrimage route that leads from Canterbury down to Rome and crosses Tuscany, passing by my town.

We walked down the middle of the dirt road, surrounded by oaks and dog rose bushes still dripping from the recent rain. Sometimes the puddles would take up the whole path, but Livia, educated by years of Peppa Pig, marched proudly straight through them in her flowered wellies.

And then there they were: the elderflower bushes, so tall that in places they covered the path, wrapping it in a tangled vault of branches and leaves. Even though they were still dripping wet, even though they were perhaps not as intensely fragrant as the ones picked in the early morning, those elderflowers were ready to become vinegar.

The next day, we woke to a glorious sunny morning—by now, May has accustomed us to this dance between thunderstorms and clear skies. I remembered that, a few days earlier, I had noticed an elderflower bush not far from home, along a little road I rarely take. Perhaps we could pick a few more flowers for syrup… and so there we were, Livia and I, ready for another small adventure, this time just a few minutes from home. We shared the flowers with bees and bumblebees, filled a basket, and as soon as we walked back home, we set to work making syrup. This time, I did not want to waste even a smidgen of that precious aroma.

In the end, after crushing the elderflowers with lemon zest, after pressing them into the syrup and breathing in their scent, Livia said to me: thank you, mamma, for teaching me how to make this syrup.

Once again this year, elderflower worked its small, almost imperceptible magic.

A dog rose under the rain

May is also the month of roses.

My mum has a soft spot for roses, so much so that, over the years, they have colonised our garden. And this very British weather that has marked May in recent years makes them lush and generous, giving us a magnificent bloom.

Almost all the roses we have at home are scentless, except for two bushes. They grow right at the entrance to our home, near the gate, the surviving descendants of the old roses my mum brought home from San Gimignano when she moved here as a newlywed, more than 45 years ago. Those roses are now more or less my age.

Last year, I gathered those intensely fragrant, fleshy petals and infused them in apple cider vinegar. The result was a bright pink vinegar, heady with the scent of roses. So this year, since I was already making vinegar, I decided to repeat the experiment.

I realise that being born and raised in the countryside, and now having chosen to work and raise our family in the very same house where I grew up, has shaped me in ways I still cannot fully understand.

I have always been fascinated by everything that comes to us freely from nature, because before there was a vegetable garden or an orchard, there were wild herbs, hedgerows of blackberries teeming with life and heavy with berries as dark as ink at the end of summer, pine nuts to gather in the pinewoods, and the mushrooms my grandmother would bring home in her wicker basket.

Growing up, there were not many theatres, museums, events, or playgrounds, but I had the chance to feel free in a space I could imagine and inhabit. I could smell poetry in the mint crushed underfoot during a walk on a late summer afternoon, and learn that time is fleeting in the brief life of a poppy, with its crumpled petals, a bright red accent among slender stems.

Later, I found in books that same poetry I had sensed but not yet understood: first in the muddy hems of Jane Austen’s gowns, and then in the books of Elizabeth David, Jane Grigson, and Nigel Slater.

And so now, I rediscover an inner clock that has begun to tick again, a call that tells me it is elderflower time: a fleeting season that waits for no one.

All of this has instilled in me a deep respect for nature and its rhythms: you cannot force them, and you certainly cannot hold them back. You can only adapt. But it has also taught me that there are ways to preserve the scents and colours of a glorious month like May: for me, they are syrups and vinegars; for others, they might be tinctures and infused oils. They are all small alchemical rituals that carry the goodness of one season into the next.

When, in July and August, the lush green of May is only a memory, I will have in my pantry an elderflower vinegar for cucumbers, a rose vinegar for tomato salads, and a syrup to dilute in water with mint and lemon, to refresh the sultriest afternoons.

P.S. If you are passionate about vinegar, do not miss this video in which Jamie Oliver talks about his love for vinegar, its role in cooking, and the many varieties he keeps in his pantry. Since landing on Substack, he has once again proved himself to be the very best at creating a sense of community and genuine excitement around food.

P.P.S. Elisabeth Luard is instead sharing her musings on elderflowers and her recipes for elderflower fritters, elderflower cordial and elderflower wine in her latest newsletter.

Infusing vinegars is fun and easy. It gives your imagination plenty of freedom, and there is very little that can go wrong — after all, it is already vinegar, what else could it become? Once they are ready, they are powerful tools in the kitchen: an effective way to bring unexpected aromas to a recipe, and to brighten any dish with a touch of acidity.

If you, too, have an elderflower bush near home, a fragrant rose in the garden, or simply the desire to bring a little of May into your pantry, today for my treasured paid-subscribers you will find three simple, precious recipes: elderflower rice vinegar, rose-infused apple cider vinegar, and elderflower syrup, along with my favourite ways to use them throughout the summer.