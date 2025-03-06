This week, I almost skipped writing my newsletter. My mind was cluttered with ideas—seasonal recipes, musings on Italian cuisine and cultural appropriation, the language of food—but I felt distracted. The news, a sense of gloom, family concerns. I needed a reset, so I turned to two of my favorite remedies to bring back some clarity: a long walk and some time in the garden.

Then, I opened

’s latest newsletter. I always find her words uplifting, and subscribing to

has been one of the most rewarding choices I’ve made. I never miss an issue and read each one with anticipation. There’s something refreshing about reading outside my usual niche—something still rooted in creativity, writing, and craft, yet different from food.

This time, her piece on Little Treats sparked something in me. As I read, I suddenly felt the urge to open a new draft and write about my own food treats—the small, joyful moments that add a glimmer to my days.

Like Emma, I believe treats should be free from judgment. They are neither rewards nor indulgences, and they certainly don’t belong in the realm of "guilty pleasures"—a phrase I particularly dislike when it comes to food. A slice of chocolate should not be considered a guilty pleasure. Why guilty? For whom? Instead, they are simple joys, a moment of sheer pleasure.

What about you? What are your go-to treats—the small bites of happiness in your everyday life?

Banana cake, so good!

Here’s the first 5 small treats that came to my mind, little culinary joys that make my days sparkle.

Having a homemade cake on the counter.

It’s not just about eating it. It’s about carving out the time to bake it—especially with Livia, who insists on being involved in every single step, shouting Io! Io! Io! I break the eggs! I add the flour! I whisk it! I decorate the top with apple slices! And then, there’s that fleeting but profound sense of adulthood, of responsibility, that sparks from seeing a cake sitting proudly on the counter. Like a quiet pat on the back, a whispered you did it.

At the moment, my favorite cake to bake is my apple olive oil cake. But recently I also made this banana cake again (not banana bread, mind you, a banana cake, inspired by a French molleux à la banane, which is simply amazing) which I used to love years ago. I would love to go back to an old pre-Livia, pre-Covid, pre-buy life habit of choosing a book from my bookshelf and baking a new cake from it, just because.

Sipping a good tea while I write.

For it to feel like a true treat, it has to be poured from my grey two-cup teapot—the one Tommaso gifted me after our honeymoon in Scotland and Ireland. Every morning on that trip, I drank tea served from similar teapots, and his thoughtful gesture was a way to extend that feeling of being newly married, of carrying a little piece of that time into everyday life. As for the tea itself, I love delicately flavored green and white teas, rooibos, or pu-erh blends infused with herbs, flowers, or gentle spices. Lately, I’ve been drinking a lemon and vanilla pu-erh and Amelie, a white and green tea mix with apricot, rose buds, marigold, and mullein flowers, both from B.House in Quarrata, a fascinating roastery where we learned so much about coffee (but that’s a story for another newsletter).

Making spaghetti aglio, olio, e peperoncino–with bottarga.

This is a treat just for myself. I usually cook lunch for Tommaso and me and dinner for the three of us, but when Tommaso is not at home, lunch becomes a treat—something I cook diligently. I always choose spaghetti aglio, olio e peperoncino—probably one of the simplest recipes in Italian cuisine, yet one of the most rewarding and a longtime favorite.

While the spaghetti cook in boiling water, I gather the thinly sliced garlic—paper-thin, this is important—in a small pan with plenty of extra virgin olive oil. As my tolerance for heat is regrettably low, I add just enough chili flakes to make it warm and tingle on the taste buds. I warm the olive oil over moderate heat, swirling the pan so that the garlic slowly releases its aroma, turning barely golden. You need to watch it closely to avoid burning it.

I turn off the heat and, in the meantime, chop some fresh parsley. When the spaghetti are al dente, I drain them, reserving just a ladleful of their cooking water. I toss the spaghetti in the pan with the olive oil and add the reserved water, allowing the oil to emulsify and cling to the strands of pasta. Now, all that’s left is a sprinkling of parsley and a generous shaving of bottarga—cured fish roe, a precious ingredient I love to enjoy on an ordinary day, captivated by its deep umami flavor.

I impatiently toss the spaghetti once more so that the bottarga almost melts with the heat of the pasta, then dig in. A small, everyday treat that makes my mouth water as I write this.

A salad of foraged greens.

In a bowl of foraged greens, the bitter notes of dandelion leaves and wild chicory mingle with the freshness of salad burnet, my favorite herb, whose flavor is reminiscent of walnuts and cucumber.

I learned to appreciate foraged greens thanks to my grandma Marcella and a couple of outings we took during my early blogging years when I was eager to absorb as much as possible about the food culture of my land. Now, at almost 97, nonna no longer remembers the herbs she once so masterfully selected from thousands of inedible leaves—neither their names nor their flavors, and sometimes not even her own remarkable ability to forage for them.

So now, I try to gather what little knowledge remains, integrating it with lessons from books and expert friends, hoping to become a modern forager. More than anything, I want to pass this knowledge on to Livia, to preserve a piece of nonna’s world.

Whenever I forage and eat one of these salads, I thoroughly savor its unique flavor, the time and skills that went into creating it, and the deep connection to the land I inhabit. Eating nature, wild and local, is far from a small treat in my eyes.

Pear and rosemary jam

A new jar of homemade jam.

My pantry is my pride: it’s my way of preserving the seasons, capturing fleeting flavors, and holding onto memories. I love cracking open a new jar of jam, its contents labeled in capital letters with a white chalk marker, along with the month of production. Fragole, maggio 24. Susine, agosto 24. Frutta mista, estate 23.

The latter is one of my favorite ways to preserve the taste of a season—a jam born from the fruit that lingers in the basket at the end of summer. It encapsulates the true essence of that summer: the fruit we loved most, the particular shade my skin took on after months of bare arms, Livia’s ever-expanding vocabulary as she described the world around her, the scent of sunbaked grass at midday.

Months later, I open a jar, and all these moments come rushing back. A spoonful for Livia—my official breakfast quality controller—a spoonful on my toasted bread, a spoonful in Tommaso’s yogurt.

Here on the blog you can read how I make jam.

Now it’s your turn: what are your little food treats? I’d love to hear about them in the comments!

