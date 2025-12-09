This month, we’re getting into the Christmas spirit with not one but two joyful kitchen gatherings.

First, we’ll meet for a free live session, open to everyone here on Substack, to make panforte, the wonderfully spiced Sienese cake. I’ve shared the recipe below with all the ingredients you’ll need if you’d like to bake along with me. But if you prefer, you’re just as welcome to join us for a chat, talk about Tuscan Christmas treats, and pick up a little holiday baking inspiration.

Then, in our second cook-along on Zoom – exclusively for paid subscribers – we’ll prepare a Tuscan Christmas menu together: three recipes (plus a bonus treat for the cook!), from starter to dessert, all made in about an hour, perfect for a cosy dinner with friends. Expect a menu that’s comforting, vibrant, and made to be shared.

The December Cook-Along: Not One, But Two!

🎄 A festive preview: live panforte baking session

Thursday, December 11th on Substack

🕘 6:00 pm CET | 5:00 pm GMT | 12:00 pm EST | 9:00 am PST

This Thursday, I’ll be going live here on Substack to make panforte, the dense Sienese Christmas cake packed with nuts, candied citrus peel, and warming spices. You’re all warmly invited to join me in the kitchen!

It’s the perfect chance to get a little preview of what our cook-alongs are like: casual, cosy, and full of seasonal flavour.

And for the occasion, I’ve unlocked the full panforte recipe (click here to get it) – so if you’d like to cook along with me, you absolutely can.

🎄 And if you enjoy the panforte live session, why not join us for more?

The second festive menu: a Tuscan Christmas feast

(You can find the recording and the recipes for the first festive menu here)

Sunday, December 14th on Zoom (link below the paywall)

🕘 9:00 pm CET | 8:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST

We’ll be making a Tuscan kale pesto together, dark green, nutty, slightly bitter, and we’ll use it to dress a bowl of pasta with crispy guanciale, as well as to top a crostone with hard-boiled eggs and anchovies. Then, we’ll grill a head of radicchio for a seasonal salad with walnuts and cheese. Finally, we’ll bake my favourite olive oil chocolate cake, made festive with clementines and almond flour.

This session is exclusively for paid subscribers. Can’t make it live? Don’t worry, a recording of the class will be available to all paid subscribers afterwards.

✨Whether it’s your first time or you’ve been with us since the beginning, I’m so glad you’re here.✨

Everything’s waiting for you just behind the paywall, including the recipes for grilled radicchio salad, Tuscan kale pesto, and chocolate and clementine cake.