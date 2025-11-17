In the Italian peasant culinary tradition, turkey soon became one of the protagonists of the Christmas festive meal, along with capon. If the capon could be boiled to make a savory, rich home-made stock, or stewed with tomato sauce and fried cardoons, turkey was usually roasted.

A butterflied turkey breast, stuffed and cooked with extra virgin olive oil, wine, and fresh herbs, quickly became a special Sunday meal when there is something to celebrate, such as a holiday or visiting friends or family.

It is still one of the most affordable, versatile, and substantial recipes to prepare for a Sunday family meal. Stuff it with your favourite ingredients, and you’ll see how a small piece of turkey breast could actually feed a crowd.