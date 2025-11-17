Stuffed turkey breast roulade
It is still one of the most affordable, versatile, and substantial recipes to prepare for a Sunday family meal.
In the Italian peasant culinary tradition, turkey soon became one of the protagonists of the Christmas festive meal, along with capon. If the capon could be boiled to make a savory, rich home-made stock, or stewed with tomato sauce and fried cardoons, turkey was usually roasted.
A butterflied turkey breast, stuffed and cooked with extra virgin olive oil, wine, and fresh herbs, quickly became a special Sunday meal when there is something to celebrate, such as a holiday or visiting friends or family.
