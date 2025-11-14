They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Well, I’d argue that the way to a city’s heart—and its soul—is through its markets.

For a couple of years, I taught Interpersonal Communication to American students at FUA, Florence University of the Arts. During that time, I was splitting my life between the countryside and the city, living part-time in Florence with Tommaso. My classes often circled around Sant’Ambrogio Market. I would head there early in the morning before lectures, or linger after class, wandering between the stalls, breathing in that unmistakable air of a real neighbourhood market built on old routines, regular customers, and hyper local, seasonal produce.

That experience, together with the market tours and cooking classes I was already teaching at the time, eventually led me to write From the Markets of Tuscany: A Collection of Traditional, Seasonal Recipes (Guido Tommasi Editore, 2018). In that book, Tommaso and I set out to explore some of the region’s most beloved food markets—from the woody mountains of Garfagnana down to the coastal plains of Maremma—gathering stories and traditional recipes along the way.

My love for food markets was sparked among the stalls of Sant’Ambrogio, where I could pretend to be a local, if only for an hour.

In September and October, we filmed a series of videos at Sant’Ambrogio Market for a project celebrating its vendors and their stories — part of Vetrina Toscana, a regional initiative that promotes sustainability and local traditions.

What follows is a report of our exploration of the market—shaped by years of visits—a brief portrait of one of Florence’s most deeply rooted and local markets.

What we enjoyed most was the strong sense of community, so clearly felt among the regulars who return day after day, and among the vendors themselves, who often seem more like family than business neighbours.

It also became evident that shopping at a neighbourhood market is one of the quickest ways to understand the soul of a city—its quirks, its preferences, and its rhythms.

So if you’re planning a trip to Florence, make sure to include a visit to the market in your itinerary. Go in the early morning if you can, take your time to wander through the stalls, chat with the vendors, and enjoy an honest, flavourful glimpse into the real city.

Sant’Ambrogio Market

Just slightly off the historic centre of Florence—with the Duomo and Palazzo della Signoria drawing most of the crowds—and nestled near the Synagogue and the offices of La Nazione, the local newspaper, close to Piazza d’Azeglio and the busy tree-lined avenues, you’ll find the Sant’Ambrogio market. It has everything you’d expect from a proper Italian market. Or better yet, a Tuscan one.

Unlike the San Lorenzo market, recently refurbished with a sleek food court and now mostly visited by tourists or people who want to grab a meal there, Sant’Ambrogio remains a local affair.

Founded in 1873, the Sant’Ambrogio Market is the oldest market in Florence and where Florentines still go for their daily shopping, weaving through the stalls in search of a loaf of pane sciocco–the typical unsalted Tuscan bread–, a bag of cannellini beans, some ready-made cabbage involtini, or simply a panino with lampredotto for lunch. This makes it also the perfect location for curious tourists who want to have a real taste of Tuscan food and products.

Outside, there’s the usual bustle of a neighbourhood market: fruit and vegetable vendors on one side, while on the other, you’ll find stalls selling clothes, shoes, potted herbs, flowers, and all manner of household goods. It’s a cheerful chaos, a carousel of colour and scent that’s hard to step away from.

But it’s worth pulling yourself from the outdoor frenzy to step inside the covered market, because that’s where the real magic happens.

What to buy

When shopping at the market, do the one thing that truly sets it apart from the supermarket: talk to the vendors.

They’re the ones who know their meat, fish, cheese, or pulses better than anyone else. They can recommend the best cut for a spezzatino, the right amount of ground meat to stuff cabbage leaves, or offer clever advice on how to stretch a chicken into more than one meal—roast it first, then make a stock, and don’t forget the neck! Stuff it and boil it, and you’ll have the tastiest meatloaf, a dish with humble, peasant origins.

They can tell you which fish is in season—because yes, fish does have a seasonality worth respecting—how to fillet a sea bream, and what to do with a skate. They’ll help you put together a beautiful seasonal cheese board: something soft and milky for summer, and sharper, more robust cheeses for winter, perhaps with a handful of walnuts on the side.

Among the butchers, there are those who have been there for generations—long enough to see young children grow up and return as parents themselves—and those who have only recently opened shop, but with a clear vision of how to stand out: modern cuts for barbecue lovers, or ready-made, gluten-free options made with the finest gluten-free breadcrumbs.

One of my favourite shops is the civaiolo, a wonderfully old-fashioned Florentine word that quite literally means a seller of pulses (civaie), such as dried beans, chickpeas, and fava beans. This is the place to stock up on local legumes, but also to browse through an eclectic collection of spices (I completely fell for the so-called Tuscan curry, a warm blend perfect for meat stews), rice, nuts, aged balsamic vinegar, and all sorts of special finds you didn’t even know you were looking for.

The fish counter takes up almost an entire wing of the hall, offering both fresh and frozen fish, along with already cooked dishes. The counter stretches along an entire wall, sparkling clean, polished daily. Behind it, maps of the sea, fishing zones, and notes about each variety of fish are pinned up to the walls. It’s easy to be momentarily tricked into thinking you can smell the sea.

Where and what to eat

You can pop in for breakfast and grab an espresso and a cornetto at the local caffetteria, or a slice of jam crostata and apple cake at Panrocco. Come back for lunch and sit down at Da Rocco, a no-frills trattoria where you can enjoy a taste of cucina casalinga, simple, comforting home-style food. Many of the dishes here are quintessentially Tuscan: ribollita, trippa, tongue salad, all humble recipes that turn yesterday’s leftovers into something new and nourishing.

If you’re feeling a little more adventurous, head to the trippaio, where you can try lampredotto—either in a soft panino or cleverly disguised as meatballs—tender slices of beef tongue draped over crostoni with a spoonful of salsa verde, or perhaps a warming tripe stew or a spezzatino with potatoes.

Many of the stalls also put together impromptu panini, filled with prosciutto, pecorino, grilled vegetables, and whatever else is fresh and in season. It’s the perfect snack to fortify you as you wander through the market.

When to visit the market

The best time to visit Sant’Ambrogio—or really, any market—is either early in the morning, when the stalls are just opening and the scent of coffee and freshly baked bread fills the air, mingling with the rich aroma of lampredotto already bubbling away on the stove, or just before closing time. That’s when you might snag a bargain and wander through the stalls at a slower pace, most of the daily bustle already behind you.

Where: Piazza Lorenzo Ghiberti, Firenze

When: Monday to Saturday, dal lunedì al sabato, 7am - 2pm

Do you have a favourite market you always return to?

Have you ever visited Sant’Ambrogio? I’d love to hear your stories: what you tasted, what you brought home, or what you’re now dreaming of cooking. Hit reply and tell me all about it, or leave a comment here.

