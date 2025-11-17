In its summer dress, this cake has long been a reader favourite—light, fruity, and just sweet enough. But come autumn, I love giving it a cozier twist. Out go the strawberries or plums, and in comes a spoonful of roasted squash purée (mine is homemade, but you can also use a store-bought one, I’m not judging!). Almonds step aside for toasted hazelnuts, finely ground to add depth and warmth. And because it’s the beginning of the festive season, I scatter in a handful of dark chocolate chips.

Once baked, it gets a dusting of icing sugar, like the first light snowfall over the hills. It’s the kind of cake that fills the kitchen with the smell of home, and makes you want to put the kettle on before it even leaves the oven.