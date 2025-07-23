Growing up, the pantry was always my favourite room of the house.

Every time I entered to grab a jar of jam or a bottle of tomato sauce, my eyes would fondly pass over the collection of jars neatly aligned on the shelves, glistening in the dark, each labeled with my mum’s quick handwriting.

The pantry gave me a sense of safety and protection. It meant lazy breakfasts with homemade jam and toasted bread, improvised summer lunches revolving around a big shared bowl of pasta al pomodoro, and Friday night pizzas with my family and a movie. It was a reminder that there was someone—my mum, in this case—always stocking it with food, love, and memories of seasons past.

My mum on her blackberry outings

Mum’s pantry

My mum would store in her pantry all the tomato preserves she had made during summer: pelati, peeled tomatoes bottled with a single basil leaf; passata, the simplest tomato purée made for pizza and as a starting point for pasta sauces; and pomarola, a darker, flavourful tomato sauce enriched with carrots, celery, onion, and parsley. This would only need a knob of butter to dress a bowl of spaghetti or penne.

The tomato preserves would cover a whole shelf. Then there were all the summer jams. Mum would start with the first apricots at the beginning of the good season, producing a few jars in a bright orange hue. Then would come the time of plums: a ruby red jam, slightly sour, and my favourite for crostata, the Italian equivalent of a pie, a shell of shortcrust and a filling of jam.

Blackberry jam was the preserve my mum would take the most pride in, as this meant waking up at dawn to venture down our country road to the edges of the woods, where the blackberries grow protected by the shade of tall trees, not far from a stream. There, she would pick the berries one by one, fighting against brambles, bees, and horseflies. She would come back home in the mid-morning, her arms scratched by thorns, and immediately make her famous jam in a big pot sputtering on the stove. It is a thick, velvety jam, almost black with bluish hues, my favorite on buttered slices of bread for breakfast.

Grandma’s habits

My grandmother had brought the pantry-hoarding habit to an even higher level, influenced by her whole life spent in the countryside and by her teenage years during the Second World War, when a well stocked pantry was not only a matter of pride, but a way to survive.

At the end of summer, her family would make tomato paste. They had a dedicated row of tomato plants that they would scarcely water, so as to harvest tomatoes with a dense pulp and a concentrated flavor. They would spread the salty tomato paste in large trays to dry in the late summer sun, then scrape it into jars, cover it with olive oil, and stack the jars in the pantry to use for soups, sauces, and stews.

In September, she would make a harvest jam with grapes, apples, and figs: seasonal, decisively sweet, a reserve of energy for the upcoming winter.

And in the winter, she would cure and dry black olives, those left after the November harvest, forgotten on the olive trees, hidden by leaves or high on tall branches.

A young Livia enjoying her nonna’s blackberry jam

Preserving the seasons

Both my mum and my grandma influenced my love for preserving. It would be reductive to describe it as a habit or a hobby; I feel an ancient urge to bottle, can, or preserve whatever the season offers with abundance. It is my personal way to celebrate the passing of seasons: an hymn to seasonality, a respectful homage to the humble produce.

Even Ada Boni, in her Il Talismano della Felicità, a classic Italian cookbook dating back to 1929, agrees with me.

L’arte delle conserve è una delle più utili nell’economia domestica. E noi vorremmo che le nostre lettrici fossero delle manipolatrici instancabili di queste preparazioni, le quali possono arrecare tante piccole soddisfazioni alle previdenti massaie. - Ada Boni, Il Talismano della Felicità, 1929 The art of canning is one of the most useful in the home economy. And we would like our readers to be tireless manipulators of these preparations, which can bring many small satisfactions to the prudent housewife. - Ada Boni, Il Talismano della Felicità, 1929 (my translation)

After years of trying to replicate my mum and grandma’s intense canning marathons, I’ve come to realise that I much prefer a gentler, more relaxed approach. These days, I’m a firm believer in batch canning: just a couple of jars of apricot jam here, a small batch of basil tomato sauce there.

It’s always tricky to gauge exactly how much fruit or veg I’ll get through in a week, especially with cooking classes and family meals on the go, so I often end up with a little surplus. That’s when I pop a pot on the stove and preserve whatever’s left. The same goes for a sudden glut of zucchini or tomatoes from the garden, or the generosity of a neighbour who leaves a bag of plums hanging on the gate for us.

Even during cooking classes, I tend to make more tomato sauce than we actually need—so I scrape the leftovers into a jar, give it a proper double boil, and tuck it away in the pantry.

By the end of the season, my pantry is full almost without me realising it: little seasonal gifts that I’ll thank myself for later, especially when I open a jar of sun-ripened tomatoes on a cold winter’s evening to brighten up a weekday dinner.

In winter, I begin the new year by making a few batches of mixed citrus marmalade, changing every time the ratio of lemons, oranges, citrons, blood oranges, bergamots, and bitter oranges I use. Each year my marmalade has a different taste, a distinctive vintage flavour. Slicing the thick, spongy citrus peels is my favourite kitchen meditation.

I also collect the peels to candy, taking pride in the shimmering pots aligned in my pantry: crescents of translucent peel suspended in thick, amber-coloured syrup, ready for my Christmas cake production.

Spring is a more challenging season for preserving, though I make sure to save a couple of days to prepare carciofini sottolio—this really needs some planning—, tiny artichoke hearts first blanched in white wine and vinegar and then preserved in good olive oil with black peppercorns and garlic cloves. They make the ideal nibble for a summer aperitivo.

When the countryside is verdant and the hedgerows come back to life after the cold season, I incessantly peruse the fields to spot the first elderflowers—my yearly batch of flowery syrup and vinegar is about to happen.

As soon as summer comes, my hands itch to work in the kitchen. There is an abundance of ripe fruit to preserve and turn into thick glossy jams, and basketfuls of sun-ripened tomatoes from our vegetable garden demanding to be peeled, pureed, and bottled.

Summer vegetables offer countless possibilities to those who love preserving—and who are not scared of some work by the stovetop on a sweltering summer day. I stoically grill eggplants and zucchini on a scorching hot cast iron pan and preserve them in my best extra virgin olive oil; or blanch vegetables in vinegar, from carrots to peppers, from fresh onions to green beans, to make a giardiniera, a colorful seasonal collection of pickled vegetables.

Summer is an exciting season for berries, too. Blackberries are the most common fruit in my neck of the woods, the jewel-like berries studding the hedgerows and calling for late afternoon walks, dark-stained fingers and tinted lips. Raspberries and blueberries grow in the Appennini mountains, making the idea of a jam a perfectly good reason to plan a weekend of hiking and berry picking.

Autumn is a season for reflecting. I open my seasonal canning venture with my grandma’s harvest jam, moving soon after to wild apple compote and pumpkin jam. If I’m so lucky to find good local mushrooms, I save some of their stalks to dry for future pasta sauces and risotto.

My last endeavour of the season is to browse through the olive tree branches to pick forgotten olives, as my grandma did. Their curing involves time, patience, and plenty of coarse salt.

Do you preserve anything at home?

What’s your favourite seasonal ingredient to bottle, jam, or cure? I’d love to hear your pantry stories. Drop me a comment and share your seasonal rituals.

From the archive: preserves to try

While we wait for our upcoming cookbook—which will feature a whole chapter dedicated to preserving—here’s a selection of classic preserves from our blog and newsletter archive.

You can find all the links to purchase Cucina Povera—including from many wonderful independent bookstores—on the blog. And if you happen to spot the book in a shop near you, please take a photo and share it with us. It’s like travelling vicariously through your snapshots!