The monthly cook alongs are back!

If you, like me, often feel that the world is too fast, too digital, too distant, too cruel, then you’ll know how precious these little moments of real connection can be. When we cook together—sharing kitchen wins and small failures that help us get better in cooking—something shifts. It feels warmer. More human. More real.

The idea of a monthly Cook-Along fits right into my ongoing quest to build deeper connections and a true sense of community, the same spirit that led me to delete the IG app from my phone, and to launch a CookBookClub at our local bakery to meet people in real life, over books full of notes and warm loaves of bread.

So here we are again, ready for a new season around our virtual table.

✨Whether it’s your first time or you’ve been with us since the beginning, I’m so glad you’re here.✨

So, what’s a Cook-Along, you ask?

It’s a live online cooking class where we make a recipe together in real time, once a month. You can cook along from your own kitchen, ask questions, share your progress, or just watch and take notes. It’s relaxed, interactive, and the closest thing to cooking together in person in our studio in the Tuscan countryside. Aprons on, cameras off or on, no pressure at all. And in the end, you’ll have something delicious to share at your table.

Mark your calendar for the next online Cook-Alongs!

Sunday, September 28th

🕘 9:00 pm CET | 8:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST

Potato gnocchi and a punchy tomato sauce

Sunday, October 26th

🕗 8:00 pm CET | 7:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST

Theme to be announced soon

Sunday, November 23rd

🕘 9:00 pm CET | 8:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST

Theme to be announced soon

Sunday, December 14th

🕘 9:00 pm CET | 8:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST

Theme to be announced soon — but it will be our festive Christmas Cook-Along!

A bowl of gnocchi so big you could swim in it

Sunday Cook-Along: Potato gnocchi, and a punchy tomato sauce to dress them

We’re kicking things off this Sunday, September 28th, with one of Italy’s most comforting dishes: potato gnocchi. We'll make them from scratch, step by step, and dress them with a punchy, vegan sugo finto made from pantry staples.

During the class, I’ll walk you through how to choose the right potatoes, how to cook and mash them, and how to shape light, pillowy gnocchi. I’ll also share a few of my favourite sauces, including one that often saves my dinner when I have almost nothing in the fridge.

This session is exclusively for paid subscribers. Can’t make it live? Don’t worry, a recording of the class will be available to all paid subscribers afterwards.

You’ll find the video right here on Substack, in our growing archive of Cook-Alongs, perfect for revisiting your technique for making orecchiette, tortelli, tagliatelle, ricotta gnocchi, risotto, pork loin, and more.

So, will you be joining us?

💬 Let me know in the comments, and if you haven’t yet, subscribe to unlock the full experience : the detailed recipes, the live Cook-Along link, a printable prep sheet, and the class recording.

Everything’s waiting for you just behind the paywall, including my recipe for potato gnocchi and a flavour-packed, vegan sugo finto.