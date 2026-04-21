Who writes about frittata? Is this a too trivial theme for a blog post, a newsletter, or an article in a food magazine? Why should food writing revolve only about grand ingredients, superstar chefs, and extraordinary meals? For the most part, what we eat daily is made of ordinary food. And, honestly, who has the time and energy to go over the top at every meal? When ordinary food is lovingly executed, it is never boring, as it brings joy and nourishment.

Frittata is a plain, simple dish that solves many a dinner in an ordinary household, requires basic pantry ingredients, and is a little miracle on its own.

I love how the Oxford Companion to Italian Food presents frittata, like the French omelette, but without the mystique. Isn’t this a common characteristic of Italian food?

Frittata is the Italian version of an omelette, without the mystique. The base is egg together with a pre-cooked vegetables, asparagus, zucchini, mushrooms-the possibilities are enormous.

Elizabeth David, on the contrary, in her Italian Food (1954), is not very gentle with us, saying that Italian cooks make mistakes when cooking omelettes, such as insisting upon cooking them in olive oil (there she is, talking about me!) and using too much filling (me, again).

It must be admitted that very few Italian cooks have the right touch with egg dishes. They are particularly stubborn with regard to the cooking of omelettes, insist upon frying them in oil, and use far too much of the filling, whether it is ham, cheese, onion, tomatoes, or spinach, in proportion to the number of eggs, and in consequence produce a leathery egg pudding rather than an omelette.

Frittata is not a badly executed French omelette, it is another dish altogether, a resource of peasant households, a way to combine eggs and vegetables into a filling dish, a delicious, seasonal meal on its own.

This, instead, is Pellegrino Artusi on frittata, from his Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well (1891).

Is there anyone who does not know how to make an omelette? Is there anyone in this world who has not in his life made some sort of omelette? All the same, it will not be a complete waste of time to say a few words on the subject. It is not a good idea to beat the eggs excessively when making an omelette. Whirl them around in a soup bowl with a fork, and when you see the whites breaking up and blending with the yolks, stop. There are two kinds of omelettes: simple, egg-only omelettes and those made with some additional ingredient. A simple omelette is one made “paper-thin,” Florentine style, the sort one man is said to have rolled onto his fork all at once and swallowed in a single mouthful, after which he asked for a whole ream. Nonetheless the Florentine omelette turns out very tasty when prepared in excellent Tuscan olive oil also because it is cooked on one side only, which custom is preferable for almost all omelettes. When the underside has firmed up, flip the skillet over a platter which you are holding in your hand, and send to the table. All manner of vegetables, simply boiled or cooked in butter, may be used in omelettes, and one may add as well a pinch of grated Parmesan cheese, by itself or with parsley. Onions also go well in omelettes, but they make them harder to digest. Two of the most refined ingredients for omelettes, in my opinion, are asparagus and zucchini.

I am particularly fond of frittata for the sounds that surround its making.

The crack of a couple of eggs, the clattering of the fork in a ceramic dish, so common in my house, the sizzling of hot olive oil (and it gives away where I am located, as for me eggs call for olive oil, not butter) that receives the beaten eggs. Then, the rarefied silence that surrounds the puffed, golden frittata when you lay it onto your plate.

I am always second-guessing myself when I pen down such simple recipes here on the newsletter.

Yet, I guess many would benefit from learning a couple of simple tricks that make frittata accessible. Many of the people I meet during my cooking classes—Italian or foreign guests alike—are scared to flip a frittata, and often lean toward making an omelet—hence folding it into itself—, or scrambled eggs.

I learnt the hard way how you can easily and safely flip it without scorching yourself or accidentally throwing your dinner into the sink. I’m eager to share these tricks with those who want to read about simple food, as there’s nothing more grounding than talking about everyday, uncomplicated food.

On this matter, I loved an article featured in the first issue of Alicia Kennedy’s Tomato Tomato, Defending the 30-Minute Meal by Layla Schlack.

Dismissing the need for easy weeknight recipes, and by extension the people who come to food media for them, doesn’t make anyone care more about the sociopolitical stories about food. Dinner doesn’t simply appear on the table because we’re reading about how potatoes became a staple in so many parts of the world.

A frittata is also a great example of cucina povera.

Traditional country dishes are immediately recognizable: poor ingredients, seasonal vegetables, simple cooking, imagination, and inventiveness.

Every foraged herb or green could become an ingredient for a frittata, along with seasonal vegetables, stale bread croutons, or odd pieces of charcuterie and cheese. Frittata, a rustic, substantial omelet fried in olive oil or butter, changes through the seasons. With bitter greens, potatoes, or onions in winter, fava beans, wild asparagus, or artichoke hearts in spring, it reaches its height in the summer, with zucchini, red peppers, or when the last fried green tomatoes marry the first grapes. In the fall, the eggs bind together thick slices of pumpkin, coated in flour and fried in olive oil, or foraged mushrooms with a few leaves of fresh calamint.

Firm, juicy, ripe tomatoes are the perfect complement to fresh eggs, either in a frittata or in a pan of uova al pomodoro, eggs poached in a rich, garlicky tomato sauce (check the recipe here).

By the way, even though at the moment we’re completely focused on Vegetables the Italian Way (I’m so swept away by the love you’re giving this book—thank you!), I just wanted to let you know that Cucina Povera is currently heavily discounted on Amazon (-52% off!), if you’ve been thinking of adding it to your kitchen library.

Lately I’ve been so much into frittata that I decided to make it the theme of our April Cook Along.

A little preview of what we will cook together on Sunday.

Frittata di patate - potato frittata.

Compared to a Spanish tortilla, the Italian frittata di patate is usually less thick, even though it really depends on family habits and ingredient availability. We serve this as a main course, along with a refreshing salad - lettuce and arugula simply dressed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice -, some sliced tomatoes, or steamed green beans.

Get the recipe here.

Frittata trippata - Frittata stewed in tomato sauce

Cooking a frittata in tomato sauce meets two needs: on one side, it gives flavor to the eggs, celebrating the summer season and the abundance of tomato production. On the other side, the frittata soaks up the tomato sauce like a sponge, and what would have been a dish apt to provide for just a couple of people, turns into a dish to feed a large family, with some bread to mop the sauce left in the pan.

Get the recipe here.

More frittata recipes from the newsletter and the blog archive

Frittata di carciofi, artichoke frittata. The artichokes themselves would be worth an article in a food magazine: they are crunchy and hard to resist. I kept nibbling on them before making the frittata. But then, when they met the custardy eggs, they turned into a Spring meal, and I was grateful I had managed to save enough of them.

Frittata di zucca, squash frittata . This is one of the most unusual frittata pairings, but I cannot resist the sweet wedges of crisp squash melting into the eggs.

Frittata di cipolle, onion frittata . Hearty, filling, sweet and delicious, the Tuscan onion frittata doubles as a main course and as a filling for a panino when you are on the go. When you sandwich the onion frittata between two slices of bread and wrap it in foil, the bread soaks up all the flavors and becomes soft and moist. That’s why, for me, a frittata panino when you are on a trip is the best gourmet meal you can wish for.

Grilled asparagus frittata. Jenna Helwig shared the recipe for Grilled Asparagus Frittata from Vegetables the Italian Way in her newsletter. You can get the recipe here.

Let’s meet for the April Cook-along

Sunday, April 26th on Zoom (link behind the paywall)

🕘 9:00 pm CET | 8:00 pm GMT | 4:00 pm EST | 1:00 pm PST

We will be making two frittata recipes: a filling, satisfying potato frittata, laced with rosemary and onion, and a classic Tuscan frittata trippata, where ribbons of frittata are recooked in tomato sauce and baked under a shower of pecorino.

This session is exclusively for paid subscribers. Can’t make it live? Don’t worry, a recording of the class will be available to all paid subscribers afterwards.

Did you know that, as a paid subscriber, you have access to the full archive of recorded sessions? It is like having your very own course in Italian cooking, with nearly 20 hours of recipes, tips and tricks, ingredient insights, and behind-the-scenes stories — all ready and waiting for you.

Browse the full archive here.

💬 Let me know if you’ll be there in the comments, and if you haven’t yet, subscribe to unlock the full experience: the two detailed recipes, the live Cook-Along link, a printable prep sheet, and the class recording.

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