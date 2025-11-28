Letters from Tuscany

Such wonderful menus! We should have stayed on for a 1 day class as well😄. Weather has gotten chilly here so soup is definitely on the menu for Saturday. How nice that some farro made it home in my suitcase. Enjoy your downtime.

Hi Giulia, thanks for these monthly insights about nature and ingredients, menus, etc. I look forward to each month's descriptions of what's out your window, down the road, at the market, and on the table.

Cooking here in November has been much as you described and a good number of dishes inspired by your work and available produce. Crostini with lemon zest, topped with yogurt, and a tomato confit or jammy persimmon dollop.

Asparagus with parmesan

Bitter greens salads

Beef stew with potatoes and peas

Lasagna Di Carnevale

Passato di fagioli

Paghetti alla chitarra con pallottine

Puntarelle alla Romana

Brussels sprout slaw with hazelnuts and pomegranate

Ribolita

Fennel Cacio E Pepe

Chicken legs in Red Wine with porcini mushrooms

Plus, Sha Cha Beef, Pozole Rojo de Pollo, Roasted butternut squash pizza, miso-glazed salmon, Pollo al Chilindrón, steak fajitas, gruyere cheeseburger with red onion jam, and more…

Yesterday, being Thanksgiving here, we made a very traditional menu to share with family and friends. Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, with a few variations and new dishes, like barley pilaf with chanterelle mushrooms (similar to you Orzotto ai finferli)

Today and this weekend will be variations of leftovers - my favorite part of this particular holiday.

Looking ahead to December and making the stuffed turkey breast roulade as the butcher where we shop has fresh turkey breasts available and is willing to butterfly them for us.

cheers,

Fred

