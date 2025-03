Thank you

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

We had so much fun delving into the food of our three regions: Tuscany, Lombardy, and Rome.

We talked about seasonal ingredients—including artichokes, puntarelle, and agretti—polenta and risotto, chestnuts and chestnut flour, and anchovies—so many anchovies!

Let us know if you want more live videos!

I’ll see you online for the next Cook Along on Sunday.