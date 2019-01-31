Welcome to Cooking with an Italian accent podcast.
Why an Italian accent? Well, I’m pretty sure you can hear it when I talk, and you can taste it when I cook.
In each episode, we will talk about traditional food and the memories it stirs up, we will meet friends and producers and we will build up an appetite for Italian food.
I will also answer listeners’ questions about Italian and Tuscan cooking. So, if you have a question in your mind, just email me or join our Facebook Group Cooking with Juls’ Kitchen. I’ll answer your questions at the end of each episode.
Find me online at www.julskitchen.com or on Instagram https://instagram.com/julskitchen/
Join our Facebook Group Cooking with Juls’ Kitchen: https://www.facebook.com/groups/775325049335625/
Email me at juls@julskitchen.com
Intro - Why an Italian accent?
Welcome to Cooking with an Italian accent podcast.