Cooking a frittata in tomato sauce meets two needs: on one side, it gives flavor to the eggs, celebrating the summer season and the abundance of tomato production. On the other side, the frittata soaks up the tomato sauce like a sponge, and what would have been a dish apt to provide for just a couple of people, turns into a dish to feed a large family, with some bread to mop the sauce left in the pan.

The ingenuity of the peasant cooking goes the extra mile when the frittata is cut into strips and cooked in tomato sauce. Known as frittata trippata in Tuscany, or busecca matta in Lombardy, this dish has a close resemblance to stewed trippa, including the final shower of grated Pecorino Romano, or Grana Padano.