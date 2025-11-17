I have a soft spot for fennel. I love it simply boiled and drizzled with peppery olive oil, shaved raw into crisp salads with jammy black olives and slivers of blood orange, or roasted until golden with lemon and garlic. It’s one of those ingredients that wears many hats—bright and refreshing one day, rich and mellow the next.

In this version, fennel leans into its sweeter, softer side. I slice it thinly and pan-fry it until just tender, letting the edges catch a bit of colour. Then, while it’s still warm, I treat it to a generous handful of grated Pecorino Romano and a good crack of black pepper. Just like cacio e pepe, but without the pasta.