Egg Yolk Tortelli for Easter
A spring pasta with ricotta, wild greens, and a soft yolk at its centre — plus Easter rituals and the joy of breaking it open at the table
I start collecting eggs a couple of days before Easter. We need at least six. On Saturday, I boil them for eight minutes, just enough to set the yolks to a bright yellow, with a faint trace of moisture. Then I plunge them into cold water and carefully shell them, one after the other, slowly peeling away the white and brown shells. If some of the egg white chips, I hide it at the bottom of the little basket lined with a doily.
On Easter morning, still groggy from the early wake-up, we go to Mass in our small countryside church, the same one where we were married and where Livia was baptised. The priest blesses the eggs, and we bring them home to share with the rest of the family at lunch, with just a pinch of salt to bring out their richness.
These are the first eggs of the day: quiet, almost ceremonial.
Eggs open our Easter lunch, and eggs close the meal, too. But in the end of the meal, everything changes. It is the moment of chocolate eggs, Livia’s delight. She is still five, so she receives eggs from family and friends.
We try to steer her towards dark chocolate, but she still receives the occasional milk chocolate egg, the kind that usually holds the most colourful surprises inside. She climbs onto a chair and unwraps each egg from its foil — something my grandmother would carefully save each year to make little scarecrows to protect the apricots in summer.
Then she places the egg on a towel and practises her superhero punch. The egg shatters, shards of chocolate flying everywhere. Just a few seconds of attention for the surprise, then everyone reaches for a piece of chocolate to eat with a slice of our Easter schiacciata.
If the morning eggs are slow, ritual, and blessed, these are loud, broken, and joyful.
Eggs are probably the ingredient I associate most with Easter, along with foraged greens for a salad. Eggs to start the meal, eggs in our spinach pie, eggs to make fresh pasta, and many eggs broken — schiacciare, in Italian — to make the Easter schiacciata.
So don’t be misled by its name: it is not a schiacciata, a flatbread, but a domed, enriched bread that calls for many eggs, hence the name.
This abundance of eggs reflects the natural rhythm of the season, as chickens begin to lay more generously after the long winter months, helped by warmer temperatures and longer light.
That is why I chose these egg yolk tortelli as the main course for an Italian Easter menu, a dish that holds an egg yolk at its centre, delicate and whole, waiting to be broken at the table. You’ll find the recipe for the Easter egg yolk tortelli behind the paywall.
A small Easter gift for you: enjoy 25% off a paid subscription to Letters from Tuscany for a limited time.
Come join us! I’d love to have you in this kitchen.
If you’re planning your Easter menu, here are a few recipes I often come back to this time of year
Artichoke and potato tortelli, plum pasta parcels I make often during our cooking classes, stuffed with potatoes and artichokes, and dressed with a luscious gorgonzola sauce.
Spring panzanella salad, a recipe we developed for Match Pewter. Whenever I spot the first asparagus and fava beans at the market, I know Spring has truly arrived, and that it’s time for a green panzanella. Get the recipe here.
Asparagus and ricotta crespelle. Spring is the season of fresh ricotta, abundant eggs, and slender asparagus. Combine them in an elegant, traditional dish as crespelle for an Easter main course.
Ciambellone with fava beans, pecorino and salami. This is a ciambellone packed with the same ingredients of carefree Spring picnics: fava beans, fresh pecorino and salame. It is a very forgiving and versatile recipe. Serve it as an appetizer with cold cuts and a lemony arugula salad, or slice it for a packed lunch.
Garmugia, the greenest Tuscan soup for spring. Garmugia is one of those recipes that can be made just for a very short period of time, that is when you find fava beans, peas, asparagus and artichokes on the market stalls.
Piselli alla Fiorentina, Florentine-style Fresh Peas. These peas are a side dish that well represents the Florentine love for well-cooked vegetables, stewed over low heat for a long time.
Tuscan Schiacciata di Pasqua. This is a domed sweet bread, with a glossy, burnished surface and a dense crumb yellow with egg, delicately flavoured with anise seeds and rosolio, a sweet mint liqueur. Get the recipe here.
Zuccotto with strawberry biancomangiare. A spectacular Florentine dessert with a Sicilian twist: a terrazzo-like biancomangiare filling, dotted with strawberries. Elegant, unexpected, and just right for spring. Watch the replay of our cook along here, and get the recipe here.
A Florentine chocolate and semolina tart. A classic tart of the Florentine tradition with two layers of filling: a dark and intense chocolate ganache and a semolina pastry cream, creamy and delicate.
Vegetable the Italian Way Upcoming book events
Publication day is getting closer (yay! exciting and frightening at the same time), so I’m happy to share some of the first events:
Friday, April 3rd, 2:00 pm CEST | 1:00 pm BST | 8:00 am EDT. Live on Substack with Kathy Slack, streaming from her greenhouse: How the Italians put vegetables centre stage. Join us here.
Sunday, April 12th, 9:00 pm CEST | 8:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm EDT | 12:00 pm PDT. A live cook-along on Substack with Domenica Marchetti. We’ll cook two recipes from our upcoming cookbooks. More details next week — save the date and join us here.
Monday, April 13th, 6:00 pm CEST | 5:00 pm BST | 12:00 pm EDT | 9:00 am PDT. A live cook-along on Substack with Nicki Sizemore. We’ll cook two recipes from our cookbooks. Stay tuned for more info.
P.S. Vegetables the Italian Way is available for preorder.
To say thank you for your support, I’ve put together a few exclusive bonuses:
An exclusive invitation to a live virtual cooking class + Q&A in May. I’ll cook a few of my favorite recipes from the book and answer your questions.
Instant access to an early spring recipe from the book — something you can start cooking right away.
A one-month paid subscription to Letters from Tuscany, so we can continue this conversation beyond the pages.
You’ll find all the details on how to redeem your bonus recipe and enroll in the masterclass here: https://bit.ly/vegetables-italian
Happy Easter from us!
RECIPE - Egg Yolk Tortelli
I’ve been dreaming about these tortelli ever since we made them last year during a spring masterclass. They left everyone quiet for a moment, then smiling.