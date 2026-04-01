I start collecting eggs a couple of days before Easter. We need at least six. On Saturday, I boil them for eight minutes, just enough to set the yolks to a bright yellow, with a faint trace of moisture. Then I plunge them into cold water and carefully shell them, one after the other, slowly peeling away the white and brown shells. If some of the egg white chips, I hide it at the bottom of the little basket lined with a doily.

On Easter morning, still groggy from the early wake-up, we go to Mass in our small countryside church, the same one where we were married and where Livia was baptised. The priest blesses the eggs, and we bring them home to share with the rest of the family at lunch, with just a pinch of salt to bring out their richness.

These are the first eggs of the day: quiet, almost ceremonial.

Eggs open our Easter lunch, and eggs close the meal, too. But in the end of the meal, everything changes. It is the moment of chocolate eggs, Livia’s delight. She is still five, so she receives eggs from family and friends.

We try to steer her towards dark chocolate, but she still receives the occasional milk chocolate egg, the kind that usually holds the most colourful surprises inside. She climbs onto a chair and unwraps each egg from its foil — something my grandmother would carefully save each year to make little scarecrows to protect the apricots in summer.

Then she places the egg on a towel and practises her superhero punch. The egg shatters, shards of chocolate flying everywhere. Just a few seconds of attention for the surprise, then everyone reaches for a piece of chocolate to eat with a slice of our Easter schiacciata.

A little 3 year old Livia breaking her chocolate eggs

If the morning eggs are slow, ritual, and blessed, these are loud, broken, and joyful.

Eggs are probably the ingredient I associate most with Easter, along with foraged greens for a salad. Eggs to start the meal, eggs in our spinach pie, eggs to make fresh pasta, and many eggs broken — schiacciare, in Italian — to make the Easter schiacciata.

So don’t be misled by its name: it is not a schiacciata, a flatbread, but a domed, enriched bread that calls for many eggs, hence the name.

This abundance of eggs reflects the natural rhythm of the season, as chickens begin to lay more generously after the long winter months, helped by warmer temperatures and longer light.

That is why I chose these egg yolk tortelli as the main course for an Italian Easter menu, a dish that holds an egg yolk at its centre, delicate and whole, waiting to be broken at the table. You’ll find the recipe for the Easter egg yolk tortelli behind the paywall.

A small Easter gift for you: enjoy 25% off a paid subscription to Letters from Tuscany for a limited time.

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A little behind the scene: Tommaso and my friend Emanuela shooting the tortello in our home kitchen

If you’re planning your Easter menu, here are a few recipes I often come back to this time of year

Vegetable the Italian Way Upcoming book events

Publication day is getting closer (yay! exciting and frightening at the same time), so I’m happy to share some of the first events:

Friday, April 3rd , 2:00 pm CEST | 1:00 pm BST | 8:00 am EDT. Live on Substack with Kathy Slack, streaming from her greenhouse: How the Italians put vegetables centre stage . Join us here.

Sunday, April 12th , 9:00 pm CEST | 8:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm EDT | 12:00 pm PDT. A live cook-along on Substack with Domenica Marchetti. We’ll cook two recipes from our upcoming cookbooks. More details next week — save the date and join us here.

Monday, April 13th, 6:00 pm CEST | 5:00 pm BST | 12:00 pm EDT | 9:00 am PDT. A live cook-along on Substack with Nicki Sizemore. We’ll cook two recipes from our cookbooks. Stay tuned for more info.

P.S. Vegetables the Italian Way is available for preorder.

To say thank you for your support, I’ve put together a few exclusive bonuses:

An exclusive invitation to a live virtual cooking class + Q&A in May. I’ll cook a few of my favorite recipes from the book and answer your questions.

Instant access to an early spring recipe from the book — something you can start cooking right away.

A one-month paid subscription to Letters from Tuscany, so we can continue this conversation beyond the pages.

You’ll find all the details on how to redeem your bonus recipe and enroll in the masterclass here: https://bit.ly/vegetables-italian

Happy Easter from us!

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RECIPE - Egg Yolk Tortelli

I’ve been dreaming about these tortelli ever since we made them last year during a spring masterclass. They left everyone quiet for a moment, then smiling.