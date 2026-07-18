Letters from Tuscany

Letters from Tuscany

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Monica Campagnoli's avatar
Monica Campagnoli
Jul 18

It’s a tough summer, dear Giulia, for many different reasons. But, like you, my love for summer vegetables resists. Thanks for the mention; it’s always a pleasure to read your newsletter. W la macedonia, I think it's a gem among the Italian summer desserts.

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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
6d

Vegetables from the garden and haphazard meals thrown together from what’s fresh and what’s left in the fridge are truly the best part of summer.

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