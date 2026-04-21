Cook-Along Replay Archive

Every month, we meet in the kitchen.

Our cook-along is a live, hands-on cooking class where we gather from different parts of the world and cook the same seasonal recipe together, in real time. It’s not a demonstration, as you’ll have your ingredients ready, your apron on, and we’ll guide you step by step, just as we do during our cooking classes here in Tuscany.

Each session is built around a seasonal theme or a traditional dish, chosen to help you build confidence with Italian home cooking and to understand the why behind each technique. You’ll learn how to adapt recipes, how to read ingredients, and how to make them your own.

But more than that, it’s a moment to slow down and cook together. You can ask questions, share your progress, and connect with a small community of people who care about food in the same way you do.

By the end, you’ll have a couple of delicious Italian recipes to share with your family and friends.

As a paid subscriber (thank you!), you have also access to the full archive of recorded cook-along sessions, which spans over more than 2 years and constitutes a cosy and fun journey through Italian cooking that you can enjoy at your own pace.

It’s like having your own course in Italian cuisine, with around 20 hours of recipes, tips and tricks, ingredient insights, and behind-the-scenes stories, all waiting for you.

I’ve listed all the past cook-alongs below, so if you’d like to explore some of the earlier sessions, you can add even more delicious recipes to your Italian cooking repertoire.

Appetizers

Fresh pasta and first courses

Main courses and menus

Desserts