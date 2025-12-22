Chocolate and coffee panforte with walnuts and dried figs
The result is outstanding—especially served with a little espresso at the end of a meal—and it comes together in no time.
I had made a walnut and dried fig panforte before—a more accessible and less expensive version of the classic panforte. But during our recent live cook-along, while chatting about this very recipe, the idea struck: what if I added chocolate to the dough? And maybe even a shot of espresso?
