Cardoon gratin
By stripping the recipe down to its essential ingredients, we created a dish we couldn’t stop eating. It’s not as time-consuming as other cardoon recipes, but just as delicious
A couple of weeks ago, I bought a bunch of cardoons at the market to cook for lunch with two dear friends. The three of us love cooking, and we were filled with genuine enthusiasm as we brought the cardoons home.
“Let’s make a parmigiana with them,” I said.
Then I checked the time and realized we were getting close to lunchtime.
“Or maybe we can blanket th…