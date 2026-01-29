Before the thick, glossy, translucent candied orange peels, there were these thinner, sweet peels covered in dark chocolate.

This recipe is adapted from nonna’s copy of Dolci in Casa, by Margherita Neri, published in 1995. It was my gift for Christmas that year. It’s a little, precious book with simple cakes for the home bakers, recipes I grew up with, and recipes I baked countless times as a teenager, slowly building confidence in the kitchen.

You’ll also find a recipe from that same book in the newsletter archive: a vintage torta al caffè — coffee cake — another of Nonna’s pièces de résistance.

She used to make them in abundance and kept a heavy glass jar filled to the brim in the pantry. What a treat they were!