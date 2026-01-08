No, we’re not quite done with Christmas cookies yet. These soft Tuscan cookies come from Viareggio and the Versilia area, and are usually made in the days leading up to the 6th of January, when we celebrate the Epiphany – or la Befana, as it’s known in Italy – hence their name: befanini.

Softer than those made with pasta frolla, it took me a few tries to get the dough just right, enriched with both the zest and juice of an orange, which leaves a lingering, citrusy aroma. Just before baking, they’re brushed with egg yolk and topped with colourful sprinkles.

So why am I sharing them now, after the official end of the festive season? Thanks to their bold orange flavour, they’re the perfect biscuits to nibble on throughout January, especially with a steaming cup of tea. They bring a little cheer and colour to a month that can otherwise feel a bit grey and hard to get going.