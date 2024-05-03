Hello everyone!

I just now realized that it is Friday and that I have not been able to send out our weekly newsletter this week.

As every time, these are the most hectic weeks of the year, where the many cooking classes alternate with two important national holidays: April 25th, our liberation day from the Nazi-Fascist occupation, and May 1st, Labour Day or International Workers' Day. This means that Livia was at home from school for a long, weekend, too. It feels like a dangerous balancing act.

One of the two cooking classes we held in a villa in Florence for Female Foodie Tours

We are halfway through the two most intense weeks of the year so far: we will be meeting more than 110 people in a fortnight. Exhausting but so satisfying: at night I doze off while I put Livia to bed, or crawl to my bed afterward and fall asleep as soon as my head rests on the pillow.

Each time I propose a seasonal menu—even though with the weird weather we had in the past weeks in Tuscany I'm not sure what season we are in anymore—: Spring Panzanella, lots of fresh pasta, and to finish a tub of tiramisu with strawberries. [SPOILER: this will be the next recipe I will share here, as soon as I can get some time to write and photograph it].

One of the four cooking classes we will be teaching for the Bake From Scratch Baking retreats in Italy

Then I wanted to extend a warm WELCOME to all the new members who have arrived in the past few days—I hope you will find many delicious, heartwarming recipes to include in your cooking repertoire.

This said, I’m uploading a quick post for you to ask me anything: where to go/eat in Tuscany, what to cook in spring, favorite cookbooks, cooking classes, cooking tips, food writing, favorite dish, education, dreams… anything!

Maybe from one of your questions and curiosities, a new post will spark!

Leave a comment

In the meantime, you can listen to the chat I had with Brooke Ellison from Female Foodie for her podcast That Was Delicious

Listen to the Podcast here

[MARK YOUR CALENDAR] The Next LIVE EVENTS:

Sunday, MAY 12th at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST live Q&A with Olivia Cavalli , open to everyone

Sunday, MAY 19th Cook Along at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

Sunday, JUNE 23rd Cook Along at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

TIME MACHINE - If you missed them, here is what I posted in the past years on this week