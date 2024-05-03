Ask me anything! Spring edition
Maybe from one of your questions and curiosities, a new post will spark!
Hello everyone!
I just now realized that it is Friday and that I have not been able to send out our weekly newsletter this week.
As every time, these are the most hectic weeks of the year, where the many cooking classes alternate with two important national holidays: April 25th, our liberation day from the Nazi-Fascist occupation, and May 1st, Labour Day or International Workers' Day. This means that Livia was at home from school for a long, weekend, too. It feels like a dangerous balancing act.
We are halfway through the two most intense weeks of the year so far: we will be meeting more than 110 people in a fortnight. Exhausting but so satisfying: at night I doze off while I put Livia to bed, or crawl to my bed afterward and fall asleep as soon as my head rests on the pillow.
Each time I propose a seasonal menu—even though with the weird weather we had in the past weeks in Tuscany I'm not sure what season we are in anymore—: Spring Panzanella, lots of fresh pasta, and to finish a tub of tiramisu with strawberries. [SPOILER: this will be the next recipe I will share here, as soon as I can get some time to write and photograph it].
Then I wanted to extend a warm WELCOME to all the new members who have arrived in the past few days—I hope you will find many delicious, heartwarming recipes to include in your cooking repertoire.
This said, I’m uploading a quick post for you to ask me anything: where to go/eat in Tuscany, what to cook in spring, favorite cookbooks, cooking classes, cooking tips, food writing, favorite dish, education, dreams… anything!
Maybe from one of your questions and curiosities, a new post will spark!
In the meantime, you can listen to the chat I had with Brooke Ellison from Female Foodie for her podcast That Was Delicious
[MARK YOUR CALENDAR] The Next LIVE EVENTS:
Sunday, MAY 12th at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST live Q&A with Olivia Cavalli, open to everyone
Sunday, MAY 19th Cook Along at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST
Sunday, JUNE 23rd Cook Along at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST
Ciao! We have our family trip to Italy (Lake Como, Tuscany, Venice) coming up and are staying at agriturismo Tenuta di Mensanello. Would you have any local restaurants that you can recommend? We love local restaurants and especially traditional style. Any recs would be appreciated!! Thank you! Our first agriturismo and SUPER excited for the experience.
I would like to find a cook book with an emphasis on Sardinia as I will be traveling there in the fall. Do you know of any good ones? Or do any of your previous recipes have ties to there? I'm also going to Sicily and have already bought Fabrizia Lanza's book that you are featuring soon in your cookbook club.