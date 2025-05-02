Letters from Tuscany

Letters from Tuscany

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Basham's avatar
Susan Basham
2d

The photos are glorious! I want to come!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jincy Sebastian's avatar
Jincy Sebastian
2d

I love your writing Giulia! You make even broccoli sound delicious 😄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Giulia Scarpaleggia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture