This is the perfect moment for cavolo nero, also known as Tuscan or Lacinato kale. Softened by frost, its leaves are now sweeter and more tender, making them ideal for a winter salad.

This is a Tuscan kale salad with Caesar salad ambitions: made with a creamy, savoury dressing that softens the shredded cavolo nero leaves, and enriched with toasted walnuts and bread croutons. It makes a lovely appetiser or a quick, seasonal lunch.

Note on the ingredients

You can use good-quality shop-bought mayonnaise or make your own. Switching to whole-egg mayonnaise was a game changer for me: it’s so much easier and more forgiving than using just the yolk.

Here’s the recipe I swear by when I need to whip up mayo in a flash: