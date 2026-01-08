A Tuscan kale salad with Caesar salad ambitions
This is the perfect moment for cavolo nero, also known as Tuscan or Lacinato kale. Softened by frost, its leaves are now sweeter and more tender, making them ideal for a winter salad.
This is a Tuscan kale salad with Caesar salad ambitions: made with a creamy, savoury dressing that softens the shredded cavolo nero leaves, and enriched with toasted walnuts and bread croutons. It makes a lovely appetiser or a quick, seasonal lunch.
Note on the ingredients
You can use good-quality shop-bought mayonnaise or make your own. Switching to whole-egg mayonnaise was a game changer for me: it’s so much easier and more forgiving than using just the yolk.
Here’s the recipe I swear by when I need to whip up mayo in a flash: